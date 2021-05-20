Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SIX2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on shares of Sixt and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhã?User set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €113.80 ($133.88).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €125.80 ($148.00) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -178.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €114.97 and a 200 day moving average price of €102.19. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a fifty-two week high of €122.10 ($143.65).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

