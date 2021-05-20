The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Raised to C$81.00

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lifted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.18% from the stock’s previous close. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for The Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.74 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on BNS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$86.00 target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.64.

BNS opened at C$79.27 on Tuesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$50.17 and a 12 month high of C$80.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$71.75. The stock has a market cap of C$96.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.89.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6300008 earnings per share for the current year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

