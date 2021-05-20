Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN)

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,791 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,868% compared to the average volume of 91 call options.

Shares of NLSN opened at $27.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.74 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nielsen has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $28.42.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. Nielsen’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.20%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 120.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 261.2% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 29.7% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NLSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.10.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

