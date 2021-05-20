Investors Buy Large Volume of Apollo Global Management Call Options (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 41,263 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,230% compared to the typical daily volume of 3,102 call options.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $56.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $36.35 and a twelve month high of $58.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 88.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 34,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $1,739,782.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,877,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,120 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $121,179.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 341,463 shares of company stock worth $17,588,958. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 13,549 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 42,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the last quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 12,118.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 38,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 38,052 shares during the period. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

