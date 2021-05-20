Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) Price Target Raised to C$3.00

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

CJ has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$2.25 to C$3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Energy from C$3.00 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardinal Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.27.

CJ opened at C$3.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.86. Cardinal Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$449.05 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.53.

Cardinal Energy (TSE:CJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$66.07 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Energy will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cardinal Energy

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2020, company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 99,258 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

