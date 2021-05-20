Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) Shares Down 3.9%

Shares of Moovly Media Inc. (OTCMKTS:MVVYF) were down 3.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.24. Approximately 95,466 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 684,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.34.

About Moovly Media (OTCMKTS:MVVYF)

Moovly Media Inc develops cloud-based digital media and content creation platform in Canada and Belgium. The company offers Moovly Studio, a video creation editor; Video Automator that allows companies, organizations, and brands produce template-based customized videos and distribute these to their target audiences through email, social media, and third-party applications; and WORDPRESS that helps personalize and automate video content.

