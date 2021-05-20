Oppenheimer Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.71 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.81. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.86 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.10 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ULTA. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $310.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup downgraded Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $290.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $319.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $322.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.99. Ulta Beauty has a 52-week low of $186.01 and a 52-week high of $351.00. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.79, for a total transaction of $5,154,761.63. Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.74, for a total value of $1,482,574.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,694,998.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 276.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 807,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,766,000 after acquiring an additional 592,461 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,032,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,942,000. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $730,789,000 after acquiring an additional 322,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,043,000 after acquiring an additional 247,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

