Cormark Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Stock analysts at Cormark boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now expects that the bank will earn $2.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.13. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2021 earnings at $9.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.06%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CIBC increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.46.

Shares of CM opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $111.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.1669 per share. This represents a $4.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 62.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 5.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,859 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 732,614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,520,000 after acquiring an additional 105,361 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 90,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,848,000 after acquiring an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.62% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally.

