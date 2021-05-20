Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($3.22) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.91) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.66) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.03) EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ALGS. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Aligos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.50.

NASDAQ:ALGS opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.82 and a 52-week high of $37.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGS. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,376,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,383,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $832,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB); and ALG-000184, a capsid assembly modulator, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat CHB.

