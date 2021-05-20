FY2022 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Boosted by Analyst

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of BRP in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will earn $5.99 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.78. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for BRP’s FY2023 earnings at $6.58 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on DOOO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of BRP in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

NASDAQ DOOO opened at $81.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.57. BRP has a twelve month low of $29.60 and a twelve month high of $96.44. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 3.04.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BRP in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 30.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is a positive change from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.15%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

