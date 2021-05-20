Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GDS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for GDS’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GDS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.67.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. GDS has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.46 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.34.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GDS had a negative net margin of 9.66% and a negative return on equity of 4.34%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDS. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in GDS by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 538,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,410,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of GDS by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 6,256 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of GDS by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

