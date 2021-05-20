Walmart Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.24 Per Share (NYSE:WMT)

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Walmart in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.22. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Walmart’s FY2022 earnings at $5.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WMT. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.32.

Shares of WMT opened at $141.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $399.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Walmart news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

