Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Impax Asset Management Group (LON:IPX) in a research report report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Shares of IPX stock opened at GBX 1,012 ($13.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 96.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 933.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 775.38. Impax Asset Management Group has a 1-year low of GBX 331.95 ($4.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,040 ($13.59).

In other news, insider Ian Simm sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 852 ($11.13), for a total transaction of £12,780 ($16,697.15).

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

