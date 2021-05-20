SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $276.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $371.00 to $368.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $345.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $386.00 to $337.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $298.90.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $233.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $253.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies has a 52-week low of $127.19 and a 52-week high of $377.00. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.27, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.73 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.31%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.08, for a total transaction of $1,029,349.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,833,453.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total transaction of $3,041,200.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,467,024.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,797,773 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,225.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 82.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

