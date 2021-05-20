HomeServe (LON:HSV) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

HomeServe (LON:HSV)‘s stock had its “add” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 56.59% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of HomeServe in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,365 ($17.83).

Get HomeServe alerts:

Shares of LON:HSV opened at GBX 926 ($12.10) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.49. HomeServe has a 1 year low of GBX 909 ($11.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,371 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,128.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,106.19.

In other HomeServe news, insider Tommy Breen bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 933 ($12.19) per share, for a total transaction of £466,500 ($609,485.24).

HomeServe Company Profile

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. The company offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, electrical, locks, glazing, pest control, and technology. It also operates an online marketplace to help homeowners to find local trade on-demand, as well as to help with a range of home repairs and improvements, including landscape gardening and carpet cleaning.

Recommended Story: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.