Critical Comparison: Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) versus Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) and Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Maxim Integrated Products shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Rambus has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxim Integrated Products has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Rambus and Maxim Integrated Products, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67 Maxim Integrated Products 0 8 2 0 2.20

Rambus presently has a consensus target price of $21.57, indicating a potential upside of 15.05%. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus target price of $82.09, indicating a potential downside of 12.97%. Given Rambus’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rambus is more favorable than Maxim Integrated Products.

Profitability

This table compares Rambus and Maxim Integrated Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40% Maxim Integrated Products 30.03% 39.85% 18.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rambus and Maxim Integrated Products’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rambus $224.03 million 9.42 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -62.50 Maxim Integrated Products $2.19 billion 11.55 $654.69 million $2.26 41.73

Maxim Integrated Products has higher revenue and earnings than Rambus. Rambus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Maxim Integrated Products, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Maxim Integrated Products beats Rambus on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rambus

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs. It serves automotive, communications and data center, consumer, and industrial markets. The company markets its products through a direct-sales and applications organization, as well as through its own and other unaffiliated distribution channels. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

