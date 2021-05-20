$507.61 Million in Sales Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce sales of $507.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $505.00 million to $510.22 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $344.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

UCTT stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.98.

In other news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,856,524.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Ultra Clean by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,581 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 263,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 58,898 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Ultra Clean by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,390 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the first quarter worth about $631,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in Ultra Clean by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 11,759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

