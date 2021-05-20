Forterra (LON:FORT) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 310 ($4.05) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 272 ($3.55) target price on shares of Forterra in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forterra currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 256.44 ($3.35).

Shares of LON:FORT opened at GBX 292 ($3.81) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 290.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.61. Forterra has a twelve month low of GBX 144.16 ($1.88) and a twelve month high of GBX 306.50 ($4.00). The company has a market cap of £667.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.20.

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 5,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 288 ($3.76), for a total value of £14,768.64 ($19,295.32). Also, insider Stephen Harrison sold 21,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £58,567.50 ($76,518.81).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

