New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after HSBC lowered their price target on the stock from $18.70 to $18.10. The stock had previously closed at $12.36, but opened at $11.90. HSBC currently has a buy rating on the stock. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $12.09, with a volume of 217,462 shares trading hands.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EDU. CLSA assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.70 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $18.60 to $20.10 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.99.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,012.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,842,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,795,000 after acquiring an additional 76,306,607 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,021.1% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 70,536,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,507,000 after acquiring an additional 64,244,593 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 927.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,384,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,389,000 after acquiring an additional 54,506,874 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 728.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,807,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,303,000 after acquiring an additional 41,158,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 874.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 27,260,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,787,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day moving average of $120.80.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. New Oriental Education & Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

