Drax Group (LON:DRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 399 ($5.21) price objective on shares of Drax Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 407.80 ($5.33).

LON:DRX opened at GBX 441.20 ($5.76) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £1.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -11.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 412.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 378.64. Drax Group has a 12-month low of GBX 194.98 ($2.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 454.60 ($5.94).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Drax Group’s previous dividend of $6.80. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.41%.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

