Berenberg Bank Increases Compass Group (LON:CPG) Price Target to GBX 1,800

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its price objective lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CPG. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,270 ($16.59) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Compass Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,630 ($21.30) to GBX 1,720 ($22.47) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,315 ($17.18).

Shares of CPG stock opened at GBX 1,488.50 ($19.45) on Monday. Compass Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,024.50 ($13.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,556 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,450.78. The company has a market cap of £26.55 billion and a PE ratio of -74.43.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

