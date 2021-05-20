Assura’s (AGR) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Assura (LON:AGR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AGR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Assura from GBX 87 ($1.14) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 83.83 ($1.10).

AGR opened at GBX 73.50 ($0.96) on Tuesday. Assura has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 86.27 ($1.13). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 73.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.01. The stock has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 21.62.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

