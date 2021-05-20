Anglo American (LON:AAL) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,350

Anglo American (LON:AAL) had its price objective lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,400 ($44.42) to GBX 3,350 ($43.77) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,900 ($50.95) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,799.17 ($36.57).

LON:AAL opened at GBX 3,154 ($41.21) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,137.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,692.45. Anglo American has a 12 month low of GBX 1,511.68 ($19.75) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($45.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.31. The stock has a market cap of £42.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55.

In other Anglo American news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,734 ($35.72) per share, for a total transaction of £13,943.40 ($18,217.14). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 65,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,962 ($38.70), for a total transaction of £1,947,396.52 ($2,544,286.02). Insiders bought 524 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,078 over the last quarter.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

