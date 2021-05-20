K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

K92 Mining Inc. (TSE:KNT) – Cormark cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for K92 Mining in a report issued on Monday, May 17th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$11.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of K92 Mining from C$11.75 to C$11.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of KNT opened at C$8.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.56. K92 Mining has a twelve month low of C$3.44 and a twelve month high of C$8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33.

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$62.56 million for the quarter.

K92 Mining Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. K92 Mining Inc is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

