Clarivate Plc to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CLVT)

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clarivate in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.75 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01.

CLVT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clarivate from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley increased their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Clarivate in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Clarivate stock opened at $28.32 on Wednesday. Clarivate has a 12 month low of $20.82 and a 12 month high of $33.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.93.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

