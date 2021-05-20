Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Montreal in a report released on Tuesday, May 18th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $10.60 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.99. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2022 earnings at $10.74 EPS.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.12 by C$0.94. The firm had revenue of C$6.98 billion for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$110.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$125.00 to C$142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$111.00 to C$126.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$108.66 to C$125.99 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$120.31.

Shares of TSE BMO opened at C$122.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$78.93 billion and a PE ratio of 14.84. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$63.62 and a twelve month high of C$122.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$115.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$103.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

