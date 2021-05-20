Garmin Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 4,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,490% compared to the typical volume of 131 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRMN opened at $138.17 on Thursday. Garmin has a 52-week low of $82.42 and a 52-week high of $145.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.41 and its 200 day moving average is $125.46.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.06 million. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. Garmin’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philip Straub sold 5,898 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $853,676.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,908 shares of company stock valued at $3,035,579 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Garmin by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,012 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,121,000 after acquiring an additional 54,258 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth $1,005,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 1,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GRMN. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Garmin from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Garmin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.57.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

