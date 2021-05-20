Analog Devices Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,160 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 809% compared to the average volume of 678 put options.

In related news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,396 shares of company stock worth $8,385,638. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADI. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 4,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Analog Devices from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.92.

ADI opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Analog Devices has a 12 month low of $109.52 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.68, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.85.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 21.79%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

