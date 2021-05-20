Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Thomson Reuters Call Options (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 5,686 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,251% compared to the typical volume of 421 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.70.

TRI stock opened at $93.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.39. Thomson Reuters has a 1-year low of $65.18 and a 1-year high of $99.14.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

