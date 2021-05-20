Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Ralph Lauren Put Options (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 4,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 926% compared to the average daily volume of 405 put options.

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total value of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares in the company, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 9,763 shares of Ralph Lauren stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,171,560.00. Insiders have sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 in the last quarter. 35.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 146,501.5% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,617,014 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $167,748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,911 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 97.8% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $235,757,000 after buying an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 8,297.5% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 912,053 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $112,347,000 after acquiring an additional 901,192 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth $61,911,000. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $73,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $131.05 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -104.84, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $142.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.39.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

