NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Stock Price Up 2% After Earnings Beat

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) rose 2% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $110.73 and last traded at $110.73. Approximately 4,799 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,264,988 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.61.

The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 19.03% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.85%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. UBS Group upped their price target on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. NetEase presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.07.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $450,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. acquired a new position in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,492,000. 6elm Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter worth $15,881,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,827,000 after buying an additional 359,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in NetEase by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 43,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The stock has a market cap of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61.

About NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

