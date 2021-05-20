FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $58.15, but opened at $54.52. FRP shares last traded at $54.52, with a volume of 7 shares.

Specifically, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.08, for a total transaction of $87,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 33,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08 and a beta of 0.70.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.85 million during the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 58.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of FRP by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FRP by 155.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FRP in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in FRP in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in FRP by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

About FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH)

FRP Holdings, Inc operates as a real-estate investment and development company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties.

