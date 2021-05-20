Lightspeed POS Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,094 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,031% compared to the typical daily volume of 239 put options.

NASDAQ LSPD opened at $57.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.91. Lightspeed POS has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.88 and its 200-day moving average is $62.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightspeed POS in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,599,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 289.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,237,000 after buying an additional 689,205 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed POS by 9,746.1% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 301,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 298,133 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 311.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 93,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 70,684 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS in the 1st quarter worth about $416,000. 58.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSPD. Cormark raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Lightspeed POS from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Lightspeed POS Company Profile

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

