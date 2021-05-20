Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.37% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank which operates as a locally owned and operated community bank serving Northwest Ohio and Northeast Indiana. The bank provides commercial banking, retail banking and other financial services through its 19 offices with locations in Fulton, Defiance, Henry, Williams, and Wood counties in Northwest Ohio. In Northeast Indiana they have offices located in DeKalb and Steuben counties. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. is based in Archbold, Ohio. “

Shares of FMAO stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.70. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52 week low of $19.50 and a 52 week high of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.27 million, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 21.65%. Analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMAO. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 597,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,736,000 after buying an additional 40,695 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 20,563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking account services, as well as savings and time deposit services, such as certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

