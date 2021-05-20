Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) to Sell

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

GMTX stock opened at $10.58 on Tuesday. Gemini Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.10 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69.

In related news, CEO Jason Patrick Meyenburg acquired 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $122,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $10,982,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $6,511,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $78,945,000.

Gemini Therapeutics Company Profile

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

