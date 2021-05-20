Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Elevate Credit, Inc. offer online credit solutions to non-prime consumers. The Company offers online installment loans and lines of credits. Its products include credit building, financial wellness programs, credit reporting, free credit monitoring and online financial literacy videos and tools. Elevate Credit, Inc. is based in Forth Worth, United States. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Elevate Credit from $4.90 to $5.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Shares of ELVT opened at $3.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $126.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 2.87. Elevate Credit has a 52-week low of $1.35 and a 52-week high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.22. Elevate Credit had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 5.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elevate Credit will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jason Harvison sold 8,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total transaction of $30,004.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 410,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,674.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 19,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $89,689.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,702,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,160,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,127,605 shares of company stock valued at $7,204,470. 18.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 46.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 16.9% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 50,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Elevate Credit during the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.84% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit Company Profile

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

