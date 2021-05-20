Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) to “Buy”

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $44.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.97% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.27 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.64. Horace Mann Educators has a 1-year low of $32.35 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $146,318.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 49.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

