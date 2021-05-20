PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to announce $305.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $301.40 million and the highest is $309.00 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $293.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.40 million. PacWest Bancorp had a positive return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 98.27%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of PACW opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.94 and its 200-day moving average is $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.67. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $654,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after purchasing an additional 39,769 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after buying an additional 9,918,774 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 27,547 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 196.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 255,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,744,000 after buying an additional 169,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.