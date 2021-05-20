Financial Survey: CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY)

CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) and bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

This table compares CK Hutchison and bpost SA/NV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CK Hutchison N/A N/A N/A bpost SA/NV 4.06% 22.26% 4.29%

CK Hutchison has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, bpost SA/NV has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CK Hutchison and bpost SA/NV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CK Hutchison 0 0 0 0 N/A bpost SA/NV 0 1 5 0 2.83

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of CK Hutchison shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CK Hutchison and bpost SA/NV’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CK Hutchison $38.34 billion 0.79 $5.11 billion N/A N/A bpost SA/NV $4.23 billion 0.61 $172.70 million $0.86 14.95

CK Hutchison has higher revenue and earnings than bpost SA/NV.

Summary

bpost SA/NV beats CK Hutchison on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 290 berths in 52 ports spanning 27 countries throughout Asia, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and Australasia; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities. It also operates a network of approximately 15,700 retail stores that offer health and beauty products, food and fine wines, consumer electronics, and electrical appliances in Asia and Europe, as well as operates supermarkets; and manufactures and distributes bottled water and beverages under the Watsons Water and Mr. Juicy brands in Hong Kong and Mainland China. In addition, the company invests in energy infrastructure, transportation infrastructure, water infrastructure, waste management, waste-to-energy, household infrastructure, and other infrastructure related businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Mainland China, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Canada. Further, it provides mobile telecommunications and data services, as well as operates as an integrated energy company in the United States and the Asia Pacific. Additionally, it manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and healthcare products; researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, markets, and sells nutraceuticals and agriculture-related products; provides marine construction and ship repair yard, water and sewerage, gas distribution, and aircraft maintenance services; and leases rolling stocks. CK Hutchison Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About bpost SA/NV

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services. The company also offers transactional mails, advertising mails, press, domestic and international parcels, logistic solutions, value-added services, international mails, banking and financial products, insurance, and distribution products. It serves private and public customers. The company is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.