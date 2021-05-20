Critical Review: Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Accolade alerts:

34.7% of Accolade shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.3% of Lyft shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.9% of Lyft shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Accolade and Lyft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade N/A N/A N/A Lyft -58.70% -60.70% -27.63%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Accolade and Lyft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Lyft $3.62 billion 4.76 -$2.60 billion ($9.90) -5.27

Accolade has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Lyft.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Accolade and Lyft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 12 0 3.00 Lyft 0 7 22 0 2.76

Accolade presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential upside of 24.72%. Lyft has a consensus price target of $69.42, suggesting a potential upside of 32.96%. Given Lyft’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lyft is more favorable than Accolade.

Summary

Lyft beats Accolade on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and with multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. Its customers are primarily employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc. operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips. The company also integrates third-party public transit data into the Lyft app to offer riders various transportation options. In addition, it offers autonomous vehicles; concierge for organizations; Lyft Pass that allows organizations to create custom transportation programs; enterprise programs, including monthly ride credits for daily commutes, supplementing public transit by providing rides for the first and last leg of commute trips, late-night rides home, and shuttle replacement rides; and transportation solutions that can be customized for events, such as recruiting events, conferences, celebrations, meetings, and company retreats. The company was formerly known as Zimride, Inc. and changed its name to Lyft, Inc. in April 2013. Lyft, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.