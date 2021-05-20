Critical Comparison: Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) vs. NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF)

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) and NextSource Materials (OTCMKTS:NSRCF) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and NextSource Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 37.30% 6.50% 5.56% NextSource Materials N/A N/A -188.63%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Wheaton Precious Metals and NextSource Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 3 11 0 2.79 NextSource Materials 0 0 0 0 N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals currently has a consensus target price of $57.73, indicating a potential upside of 22.75%. Given Wheaton Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Wheaton Precious Metals is more favorable than NextSource Materials.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.6% of NextSource Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and NextSource Materials’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $861.33 million 24.57 $86.14 million $0.56 83.98 NextSource Materials N/A N/A -$980,000.00 N/A N/A

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than NextSource Materials.

Risk & Volatility

Wheaton Precious Metals has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextSource Materials has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats NextSource Materials on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

NextSource Materials Company Profile

NextSource Materials Inc., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. It also holds 100% interest in the Green Giant Vanadium Project situated in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar; and Sagar property that includes 184 claims covering a total area of 8,539.58 hectares situated in the Labrador Trough Region, Quebec, Canada. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc. and changed its name to NextSource Materials Inc. in April 2017. NextSource Materials Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

