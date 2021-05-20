Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.92.

LCTX opened at $2.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $379.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.11. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.39.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.07% and a negative net margin of 1,001.59%. On average, research analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 301.9% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,425,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,023 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 129.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 70,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 39,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 89.3% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

