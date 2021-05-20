Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.
Shares of BZUN opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. Baozun has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $59,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Baozun
Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.
