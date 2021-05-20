Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BZUN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baozun from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. CICC Research lowered shares of Baozun from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Baozun from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baozun has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Baozun alerts:

Shares of BZUN opened at $35.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. Baozun has a 1 year low of $25.69 and a 1 year high of $57.00.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Baozun will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Baozun by 27.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 541,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,653,000 after acquiring an additional 116,101 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $29,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Baozun by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,501,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,272,000 after acquiring an additional 23,408 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 38.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter worth $59,000. 71.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Baozun

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.