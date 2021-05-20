TheStreet Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.
Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile
Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.
