TheStreet Lowers Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) to C

TheStreet cut shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $86.54 million, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.14. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $7.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.13 million during the quarter. Perma-Fix Environmental Services had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 13.52%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 356,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 13,691 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services by 4,750.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Treatment, Services, and Medical. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

