Anaplan (PLAN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Anaplan to post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. On average, analysts expect Anaplan to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.32. Anaplan has a 52 week low of $41.51 and a 52 week high of $86.17. The company has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.69 and a beta of 2.05.

In other Anaplan news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total transaction of $2,577,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares in the company, valued at $77,975,796.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PLAN shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

