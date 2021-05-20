Dollar Tree (DLTR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th. Analysts expect Dollar Tree to post earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Dollar Tree to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DLTR opened at $108.79 on Thursday. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.27 and a 200-day moving average of $108.25.

Dollar Tree announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Bob Sasser sold 13,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,555,639.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,216 shares in the company, valued at $139,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.61.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

