Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the energy exploration company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.26. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

EOG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Siebert Williams Shank raised EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.16.

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $80.54 on Tuesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 427.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 6,223 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total transaction of $466,600.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 119,184 shares in the company, valued at $8,936,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 33.13%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

