Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts

Points International Ltd. (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Points International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Points International’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Points International alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International to an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

PTS stock opened at C$20.39 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$19.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. The stock has a market cap of C$304.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42. Points International has a 52-week low of C$9.30 and a 52-week high of C$21.14.

Points International (TSE:PTS) (NASDAQ:PCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.18) by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$62.65 million.

Points International Company Profile

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.