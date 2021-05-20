Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CDEV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

