Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Centennial Resource Development, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report issued on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.
Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.23). Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. The firm had revenue of $148.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.38 million.
Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $4.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Centennial Resource Development has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.09.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the period. Triad Investment Management increased its holdings in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Centennial Resource Development in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $313,000. 53.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Centennial Resource Development Company Profile
Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.
