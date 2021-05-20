Warburg Research Reiterates “€35.00” Price Target for Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE)

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DUE. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €36.70 ($43.18).

Shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €32.42 ($38.14) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is €35.33 and its 200 day moving average is €33.14. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €19.51 ($22.95) and a twelve month high of €37.78 ($44.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.93.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

